Sauce Walka Visits Memphis Restaurant In Honor Of Sayso P Days After Fatal Shooting

The visit had been months in the making, according to Sauce Walka.

Sauce Walka paid homage to The Sauce Factory (TSF) record label’s deceased artist Sayso P by paying a visit to one of his former collaborator’s favorite Memphis-based eateries.

On Monday (March 24), Sauce Walka appeared in an Instagram video promoting PK’s Trap Shack in honor of the memory of Sayso P. Just days after Sayso P was fatally shot in Memphis—a tragedy that also left Sauce Walka wounded—the Houston lyricist followed through on a long-standing promise to visit the restaurant and the owner.

“TRUE STORY MY BRO SAID HE WAS GO MAKE SURE I GET TO MEET SAUCE WALKA N HE FA SHO DID DAT,” the caption of the post read in part. “SAUCE WALKA A REAL [one finger emoji] FA SHO U SUPPOSED TO BE HERE MY DAWG DIS S### WAS SO UNEXPECTED I APPRECIATE CHA FA LIFE MY DAWG WE GO KEEP DOING WHAT U WANTED US TO DO GOOD N#### GONE TO [soon text emoji].”

Standing inside the restaurant on crutches and donning a hospital gown with loose gauze dressing exposed showing the wounds his leg sustained during the shooting, Sauce Walka expressed his deep connection to Sayso P and the commitment he made to visit PK’s Trap Shack in the video.

“I’m out here in Memphis man, you know what I’m saying, the only way is with my n#### PK, you know what I’m saying, this s### don’t stop,” Sauce Walka began. “You gotta keep drippin’ sauce in peace my brother Sayso P splash that mafia R.I.P. my brother. My n#### wanted me to make sure I get some food for PK before I leave. You know what I’m talking about, exquisite taste. Midtown and downtown is where it’s going down.”

Sayso P had previously publicly vouched for the quality of PK’s Trap Shack from as early on as 2023. Additionally, he had been releasing music through the time of his death on March 22 under the TSF imprint since 2022.

In a sense, Sayso P’s ties to the restaurant and its ownership are nearly as deep as his allegiance to TSF, underscoring the importance of Sauce Walka’s visit to the establishment.

“He [Sayso P] was talking to me for months and putting me on FaceTime with you, brother,” he said to the owner, “So, I had to do that in the name of my brother—I love y’all, man.”

Sauce Walka further paid tribute to Sayso P, reaffirming his loyalty and dedication to keep his legacy alive even in his afterlife. “Sauce in peace, my brother Sayso P,” he said. “B####, I got you, bro, you told me to come. Anywhere you told me to go, I gotta go to. And I love you, n####. We’re going to make sure we keep your m############ name alive, n####.”