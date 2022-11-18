Saweetie Addresses Dating Rumors On New Ep ‘The Single Life’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Icy Girl rapper says, ‘the Single Life’ is “Saweetie in full transparency,” addressing the narratives surrounding her love life.

After delaying her debut album multiple times, Saweetie has given her fans some fresh music with her new EP, The Single Life.

The West Coast native delivered the project at midnight on Friday after announcing it in September. The Single Life features six tracks, including the newly released “Don’t Say Nothin,” which dropped just hours before the EP. Steam The Single Life at the end of the page.

On the new single, Saweetie seemingly addressed rumors that Lil Baby spent $100,000 on her during a shopping spree date.

“Why n-ggas always speakin’ on who I’m f#####’ on?” she raps in the first verse. “He must’ve got excited when I Facetimed with notin’ on/ Them same lips that’s yappin’ be the ones I nutted on/A hunnid K, please, know how much paper I be touchin’ on?”

Saweetie seemingly addresses rumors about Lil Baby spending $100k at Chanel, in her new single “Don’t Say Nothin”. 👀👀💥 pic.twitter.com/H5troRRE9J — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) November 17, 2022

During a recent interview, Saweetie revealed The Single Life is a direct response to all the drama surrounding her love life.

“I’m excited to share what I went through,” Saweetie told Rolling Stone. “I think as I was making it, I was more proud to be single. Because I realized that I was growing, I realized that I was elevating. And I realized that I was becoming a better woman.”

She continued: “It was definitely revolutionary,” before adding, “it was heartbreaking” and “honest,” She also called the project “a reflection. It’s just me being Saweetie in full transparency.”

While Saweetie is yet to confirm a release date for her first full-length offering, Pretty B#### Music, she has something else dropping soon. She recently told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe fans can expect something next month.

“There’s a lot more where that came from. That’s what I’ll say,” Saweetie teased. “And I got something that’s dropping very special for my Icy Girls and Icy Boys in December.”

Saweetie – The Single Life