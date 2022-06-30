Saweetie Delays ‘Pretty B*tch Music’ Again; “Not An Album, It’s A Movement” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Saweetie is taking her time with the release of her debut studio album, telling fans, “This ain’t no microwave sh*t!”

Saweetie has pushed back the release of her debut album once again after promising fans earlier this year that the project would arrive before the summer.

Releasing your first album is a daunting prospect for any artist, and in the modern era, musicians have to cope with fans’ demands for a steady stream of releases. Not so for Saweetie, who revealed she’s taking her time with her first major body of work.

The “Icy Bae” took to her Instagram Stories on the last day of June to inform her followers of the news. Saweetie explained she’s grown a lot over the past few years and now has reached a place of understanding.

“I have realized my purpose with the platform God has given me,” she wrote. “Which is why I have taken my time with releasing music this time around.”

Saweetie added, “Through hours of self-reflection I have realized that Pretty B#### Music is not an album.” She went on to describe it as “a movement,” “culture,” “language,” and “a lifestyle.”

As such, Saweetie is in no hurry and will share the project when she’s ready. “We not rushing art, we taking our time!” She added. This ain’t no microwave s###! It’s baking & will definitely be worth the taste.”

Back in November 2021, Saweetie claimed the project would be “dropping soon.” She doubled down in February, confessing, “I’ve put my foot down. I’m going to finally lock in to record this album,” before announcing Pretty B#### Music will arrive “definitely before the summer.” Read her statement in full below.

In the meantime, Saweetie has remained busy with music and other ventures. Last month the Icy Baby Foundation she founded with her grandmother launched a financial literacy program for underserved youth.

In March, she received the Game Changer award at the Billboard Women In Music Awards. Later that month, the branding queen added another partnership to her collection. She was announced as the first-ever Global Culture Consultant of Champion and the global face of the brand.