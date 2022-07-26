Saweetie On ‘Pretty B*tch Music’ Album: I Want It To Feel Like A Masterpiece

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Best Friend” hitmaker says she spent over 120 days in the studio.

Fans of Saweetie have been waiting for her debut studio LP, Pretty B#### Music, for years. The West Coast rapper born Diamonté Harper delayed her project several times.

Saweetie performed at the annual Rolling Loud Miami festival on July 22. Spotify’s Creative Director, Head of Urban Music Carl Chery spoke with the 29-year-old Warner recording artist at the event.

The conversation between Saweetie and Carl Chery included them discussing the upcoming Pretty B#### Music. She talked about spending over 120 straight days in the studio recording songs for the album and why it keeps getting pushed back.

“I’m sensitive when it comes to music. When you hear a great body of work, it takes you somewhere. Singles may be great but I didn’t want my album to sound like a bunch of singles. I want it to feel like a narrative, ensemble, and a masterpiece,” explained Saweetie.

She later added, “It was really hard for me to write a song, I’m not gonna lie. Writing a freestyle where I’m just expressing myself, straight through, I could do that. But when it came to writing a song, it was hard for me to transition into that type of writer. So now, it’s just going back to why I’m here in the first place.”

This was not the first time an interviewer asked Saweetie about the progress of Pretty B#### Music. Back in February, Billboard‘s Heran Mamo chatted with the California native as well. At the time, Saweetie claimed the LP would arrive “definitely before the summer.”

Since the start of her rise to music stardom, Saweetie dropped Platinum-certified singles such as “My Type,” “Tap In,” and “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat. The Icy EP creator also presented “Closer” with R&B singer H.E.R. in February.

Despite not yet releasing her debut studio album this year, 2022 has still been prosperous for Saweetie. The Recording Academy nominated her for two Grammy Awards (Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for “Best Friend”).

Plus, Saweetie won Outstanding New Artist at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards. Billboard also presented her with the Game Changer Award at the 2022 Women In Music Awards in March.