Saweetie Denies Shading Her Exes On ‘Don’t Say Nothing’: “Ain’t Nobody Dissing Them Boys” 

Saweetie says she is not talking about any of her exes on ‘Don’t Say Nothing,’ despite the rumors about her dissing Lil Baby and Quavo.

The song appears on The Single Life, a six-song LP about her new life as a single woman and is about men who “speak on who they be f#####’ on.” Fans speculated the Bay Area rapper spoke on the rumors that she dated Lil Baby and her ex-beau Quavo on her new track.

However, despite the gossip, Saweetie said: “Ain’t nobody dissing them boys.”

Saweetie addressed the rumors head-on during a recent Instagram Live session. She admitted that she’s aware of what fans are saying, but it’s not true.

“Ain’t nobody dissing nobody,” she stated. Saweetie also said she already denied taking any shots during her Caresha Please interview. “Ain’t nobody dissing them boys. So you can kill those rumors,” she said before teasing, “y’all don’t even know who I’m talking about, anyways.” Check out the clip below and listen to the single at the end of the page.

Cousins! While vibing out with her Icy crew on Instagram live tonight Saweetie addressed rumors that she was sneak dissing Quavo and/or Lil Baby in her latest single “Don’t Say Nothing” pic.twitter.com/T9KlKjADIE — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) December 6, 2022

Saweetie shared the inspiration behind “Don’t Say Nothing” during her Caresha Please appearance. She revealed her frustration at being gossiped about by the men she chooses to date.

“Last year was my first time just being single. I’ve encountered men — we’ll have a good time, then after that, I hear them talking,” she explained to Yung Miami. “Telling people that we hanging out and that we doing some extra stuff. It’s like, ‘Boy, just shut your mouth.’”

She explained she liked to keep her private life away from prying eyes. “I like to have a mutual understanding. Like, we not public, so don’t say nothing. As soon as they do that, I cut them off,” Saweetie concluded.