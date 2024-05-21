Saweetie Gets Emotional While Discussing Living Out Of Her Car & Couch Surfing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The former USC student nearly breaks down while talking about the situation.

“My Type” hitmaker Saweetie apparently struggled financially before reaching stardom. The Sacramento-raised entertainer recently spoke about her pre-fame life when she did not have her own home.

“I remember I was too proud to tell my friends and my family that I had nowhere to stay and I was literally couch surfing,” Saweetie recalled on Power 106’s Brown Bag Mornings show while holding back tears.

She continued, “But it was cool because people always wanted me around. So I didn’t have to worry about having a place to stay. My homegirls knew what was going on. But I never wanted to take up space in someone’s house, so I would just keep my closet in my car.”

Saweetie went on to drop her High Maintenance EP in March 2018 via Warner Records. That project hosted the Californinan’s breakout single “Icy Grl” which eventually earned 2x-platinum certification.

A new track titled “NANi” hit DSPs on May 17, 2024. The official music video for Saweetie’s latest track has crossed the one million-view mark on YouTube since its premiere.

The 30-year-old rapper recently blamed Warner Records for “NANi” not coming out earlier. She also claimed the label blocked the release of her “Icy Girl, Icy World” song.