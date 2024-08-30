Scar Lip Accuses Bank Of Racial Profiling; Threatens To Sue 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Scar Lip claims she was refused service at M&T Bank and accused the bank of racial profiling, threatening to sue.

Scar Lip called out M&T bank, accusing an employee of being racist and profiling her from the moment she set foot in the building.

The Bronx–bred rising star said she intends to take legal action unless she gets a sufficient explanation for their treatment.

On Thursday (August 29), Scar Lip hopped on Instagram Live to air her grievances. “Yo M&T bank is racist as f###,” she began. “Why when I go to this M&T bank, I’m being profiled on some weird s###.”

Scar Lip explained that despite handing over her address, I.D. and social security card, the bank teller refused to make the transfer.

“I proved everything, so why you not tryna let me make a transfer?” the Epic Records signee asked. The employee told the “This Is New York” hitmaker that she wasn’t “comfortable” making the transaction.

“What the f### you mean you don’t feel comfortable?” Scar raged. “B#### gimme my money. Now because you don’t feel comfortable, I’m taking my money out this bank, and I’m going to another bank. Because y’all n##### not about to be treating me all type of weird.”

According to Scar, she explained that the transfer was for “a business thing,” but the teller told her, “I need more information than that. That’s not good enough.”

Moreover, Scar Lip said the bank employee threatened to call the cops. She questioned, “What are they gonna do? You gone call the cops on me for tryna make a transfer? B####, I’m a business. I own a business.”

Ultimately, Scar Lip feels, “She was judging me from the moment I walked in the bank,” and threatened to sue.

“M&T, y’all better talk to me for real, before I sue y’all. ” she warned. “It’s one or the other ways; I’m suing y’all n##### or y’all gone give me a muthafuckin explanation on why the f### I’m being profiled tryna get my muthafuckin money out the bank.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_RdiKFurm3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, in other Scar Lip news, she recently dropped the visuals for “She’s Hot.” Check it out below.