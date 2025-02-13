Scarlett Johansson Issues Furious Response To AI Video Linking Her To Kanye West

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Scarlett Johansson has slammed the misuse of artificial intelligence after a deepfake video falsely portrayed her and other Jewish celebrities denouncing Kanye West.

The deepfake clip, which rapidly gained attention, featured an AI-generated version of Johansson wearing a T-shirt with a raised middle finger and a Star of David, with Kanye West’s name printed below the hand.

The video, which falsely portrays Johansson and other high-profile figures taking a stand against the rapper, also includes AI-generated versions of Mila Kunis, Jack Black, Mark Zuckerberg, Lenny Kravitz, Drake, Steven Spielberg, and Jerry Seinfeld.

The clip concludes with an AI-created Adam Sandler flipping off the camera as the traditional Jewish song Hava Nagila plays in the background.

Johansson addressed the video in a statement emphasizing the dangers of artificial intelligence being misused to spread misinformation.

“It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an A.I.-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction,” the Black Widow star wrote.

“I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind,” she continued. “But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A.I. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it.”

Johansson concluded her statement by warning against normalizing the use of AI to manipulate reality.

“We must call out the misuse of A.I., no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality,” she stated.

The controversy erupted in the wake of West, also known as Ye, selling a T-shirt featuring a s####### on his Yeezy web store.

The rapper also posted a series of antisemitic remarks on X over the weekend, even going so far as to refer to himself as a Nazi.

His website and social media account were promptly deactivated following the backlash but all of his platforms have been reactivated.