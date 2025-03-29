Sean Kingston Convicted Of Luxury Scam In Federal Court

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner were convicted in Florida for wire fraud after scamming vendors out of luxury items using fake payments.

Sean Kingston was found guilty Friday in Fort Lauderdale federal court alongside his mother Janice Turner for orchestrating a $1 million fraud scheme involving luxury goods and fake wire transfers.

The jury returned a unanimous verdict after five days of testimony, convicting both on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said the duo used phony bank documents to scam vendors out of high-end items, including a $160,000 Cadillac Escalade, $500,000 in jewelry and an $86,000 luxury bed.

Text messages presented in court showed Kingston instructing his mother to fabricate payment confirmations.

According to court records, the pair also defrauded banks out of more than $300,000.

The scheme unraveled in May 2024 when Kingston was arrested during a concert in California.

Turner was taken into custody the same week during a raid at Kingston’s rented mansion in Florida.

Turner, who previously served 16 months in federal prison for a 2005 bank fraud conviction, was immediately remanded into custody following the verdict.

Sean Kingston remains under house arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.