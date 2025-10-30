Sean Paul Trapped Inside Home After Record-Breaking Destruction In Jamaica, Singer Launches Relief Effort

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean Paul documented Hurricane Melissa’s Category 5 fury from his Kingston home as Jamaica faced its worst natural disaster in 174 years.

Sean Paul survived Hurricane Melissa’s wrath as the Category 5 monster slammed Jamaica with record-breaking 185 mph winds, leaving the dancehall superstar documenting the chaos from his Kingston home. At the same time, the island faced its worst natural disaster in 174 years.

The “Temperature” hitmaker became an unlikely lifeline for fans worldwide as communication lines collapsed across Jamaica, posting dramatic footage of pounding rain, roaring winds and debris swirling around his residence. “Stay strong, my people — we’ll rebuild, one love always,” Sean Paul urged in one of his posts as the storm tore through the Caribbean.

“Right now, my island of Jamaica is going through a really tough time. Hurricane Melissa has caused serious damage, and many of our brothers and sisters are struggling — families displaced, homes destroyed, and communities in need of help,” Sean Paul said, revealing he has partnered with Food For The Poor Jamaica to help with relief efforts.

“I’m asking all my fans, friends, and supporters worldwide, if you can, please give what you can. Every donation counts, no matter how small. Together, we can make a big difference,” Sean Paul said revealign he will match every dollar raised, up to $50,000.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall Tuesday morning as the strongest storm to ever hit Jamaica since record-keeping began 174 years ago. The monster hurricane packed winds exceeding 175 mph and a central pressure of 892 millibars, tying records set by the 1935 Labor Day hurricane in Florida and 2019’s Hurricane Dorian.

“Hurricane Melissa will be remembered for its ferocity and speed of intensification,” said Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University, noting how it rapidly evolved from a tropical storm to a Category 5 monster within 24 hours.

By Wednesday, the death toll across the Caribbean had climbed to at least 32 people. Haiti confirmed 23 deaths due to flash floods and landslides, while Jamaica reported eight fatalities and the Dominican Republic one.

The storm left 77% of Jamaica without power as it barreled toward Cuba and the Bahamas. In Jamaica’s agricultural heartland of St. Elizabeth, where the hurricane made its devastating landfall, entire communities were wiped out.

Meteorologists linked Melissa’s explosive growth to climate change and abnormally warm ocean temperatures, which were 2-3°C above average in the Caribbean.

“Melissa is the fourth storm this year to undergo rapid intensification,” Brian McNoldy of the University of Miami told The Associated Press. “It’s a clear signal of how climate change is reshaping hurricane behavior — faster, stronger and deadlier.”

Humanitarian relief began flowing in as Britain announced $3.3 million in humanitarian funding. The U.S. government deployed disaster response teams and search-and-rescue personnel, marking an early test for the Trump administration’s foreign aid policies following deep budget cuts earlier this year.

As Melissa weakened to Category 2 while moving toward Cuba, over 700,000 people took shelter.

The National Hurricane Center warned of dangerous storm surges hitting the Bahamas, with waters potentially surging up to seven feet in the southeastern Bahamas.