See Ashanti’s Post That Left Jaws Dropped And The Net In Flames

Ashanti’s looks became a hot topic on social media once again after she posted a video of herself riding a quadski.

Ashanti became a trending topic on Twitter without much effort.

Social media users marveled over the singer after she posted a bikini-clad video on her Instagram Stories. The footage featured Ashanti riding a quadski into the ocean.

“This what we doing – it’s the Amphibian,” she said in the clip. “We hit the sand, we hit the water, we come back to the sand. All in one. We don’t need just the regular jet skis. It’s the Amphibian!”

Queen of vacay #Ashanti is back outside 🚣‍♀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/a6O18drjW4 — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) January 5, 2023

Ashanti’s beauty has become a frequent point of discussion online. Fans often gush about her looks when she shares a new picture or clip of herself on social media. The 42-year-old artist spoke about her willingness to show off her body in a recent interview with Byrdie.

“As you evolve and age, you become more comfortable in your skin,” Ashanti explained. “I might put on a bikini a little more often now than when I first came out. A lot of the confidence comes from within, and obviously, you stay stylish because you’ve got to give the girls a little something. For me, it’s just about staying true to myself and accentuating the good things I love about myself. I’m proud to be happy with who I am.”

Check out Ashanti’s latest trending post below.