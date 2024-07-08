Serena Williams Praises “Not Like Us” Despite Rumored Past Relationship with Drake 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams is a big fan of Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss “Not Like Us,” calling the chart-topper the “hit of the summer.”

The iconic athlete shared her take on the song during a panel at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans. While she didn’t mention Drake or his battle with K. Dot, Williams heaped praise on the track.

“I love that song. It’s like the hit of the summer,” she said.” When they play that jam, I’m jamming. That jam is jamming.”

Serena Williams says ‘Not Like Us’ is the hit of the summer 🔥🔥🔥🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/TVRBPCGRfq — AJR (@ajr_bcg) July 7, 2024

K. Dot Warns Drake Over Serena Williams On “Not Like Us”

Drake and Serena Williams have been romantically linked over the years, although they never confirmed a relationship.

In “Not Like Us” Lamar warns Drake, “Better not speak on Serena.” Back in 2022, Drake dissed the tennis superstar’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, on the song “Middle of the Ocean.”

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake rapped, but Ohanian was unbothered.

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” Ohanian wrote on X (Twitter). “It’s cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa. It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman. In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be Greater.”

Meanwhile, last month, Common admitted that Serena Williams was at the center of his disagreement with Drake. He revealed they squashed the beef when Drizzy’s father, Dennis Graham, intervened.