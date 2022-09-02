Sesame Place CEO Allegedly Skipped Meeting With Family Mistreated In Viral Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sesame Place faced controversy after a video showed an employee in a Rosita costume snubbing two Black children.

The family involved in the Sesame Place controversy was allegedly snubbed by the CEO of the park’s parent company.

Marc Swanson, CEO Of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, was supposed to meet with the family on Tuesday (August 30). According to the Brown family’s attorney B’Ivory Lamarr, Swanson never showed up as attorneys and corporate reps attended instead.

“While he and his corporate executives sat in comfort in the skyline suite, the Brown family stood in the lobby for hours awaiting word as to whether or not they would be heard,” Lamarr said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Sesame Place came under fire after Jodi Brown shared a video of her daughters trying to hug an employee dressed as Sesame Street character Rosita. The mascot rebuffed the two Black children yet interacted with white kids at the park.

Footage of the incident went viral, sparking outrage. Sesame Place issued an apology to the Brown family and claimed it would be holding diversity training.

The Brown family is still exploring its legal options. Their attorney said the family is monitoring a $25 million class action lawsuit filed by another firm.

“After nearly two months of engagement, it has become evident and we believe that the leadership at SeaWorld Entertainment does not respect the political power of African-American civil rights leaders and their outreach within the community,” LaMarr said, per CBS Philadelphia. “We further believe that they do not respect the African-American dollars that help make SeaWorld and Sesame Place profitable.”