Sexyy Red appears to have confirmed she’s expecting a child. On Saturday (October 14), the “Pound Town” rapper shared several photos to her Instagram account that show her cradling her growing belly. In one of the photos, SZA is down on one knee holding Sexyy Red’s arm and placing her other hand below her stomach.

Red wrote in the comment section, “Team boy or team girl @SZA.” In a follow-up post, Sexyy Red shows herself gorging on some food with the caption, “Fat Ma.”

Sexyy Red has had a tumultuous month. Just last week, social media exploded after sexually explicit footage of Sexyy Red showed up on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the St. Louis native is seen engaging in intercourse, and people began to question if she leaked it on purpose. She later addressed the uproar on Twitter, saying, “I’m so heartbroken anybody that [knows] me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy [s###] like that.”

Days before that, a clip of Sexyy Red endorsing Republican politician Donald Trump went viral as well. As she told the This Past Weekend podcast, “I like Trump. Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don’t think people was f###### with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s### against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back, because, baby, them checks. Ooh yes, them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you. I love Trump, he funny to me. I used to watch him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him.”

After the sex tape started making the rounds, some people thought it was a tactic to distract the public from her comments Trump. Others thought the tape surfacing was the result of revenge p###.Whatever the case, Sexyy Red now has something else to worry about.