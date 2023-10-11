Sexyy Red In “Tomato Ducking Mode” For Supporting Trump Jemele Hill Says

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The personality broke down all the ways the St. Louis chart-topper was misinformed.

Sports broadcaster-turned-social commenter Jemele Hill said she believes Sexyy Red is trying to dodge criticism of her statements about Donald Trump. She said the St. Louis rapper was in “tomato ducking mode” since her comments were made.

Hill noted that when the “Pound Town” rapper went on “This Past Weekend” with Theo Von, she made some outlandish comments about why people in the hood love Donald Trump, hanging her hat on the fact that he a) gave them “free money and b) got a lot of people out of jail.

I had a few thoughts on rapper Sexxy Red coming out as a Trump supporter https://t.co/wCoIXdOvsZ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2023

The former ESPN host meticulously broke down all the ways that her points were wrong.

First, she explained the money that people received was not free. In her almost eight-minute rant, she explained, “The stimulus money didn’t come from your 401K or your taxes or Social Security and it damn sure didn’t come from Donald Trump (even though his name was on the memo line).”

She explained Sexyy Red isn’t the only Black person who has thought Trump gave them the money directly.

“Where did the money come from actually, it came from the Treasury Department and it was funded by the Federal Reserve, which prints our money,” she said. “Now, the Treasury Department gave the Federal Reserve and IOU and basically said ‘We good for it,’ and then it was added to our ever-expanding national debt.”

Secondly, she dispelled the myth that a lot of Black people were freed from jail because of Trump. Hill explained while Trump signed the “First Step Act,” a bipartisan bill to engage prison reform, he only “granted 28 pardons and commuted 16 sentences.” His predecessor granted “1900 people clemency the highest figure since Harry Truman’s administration,” and added Trump executed 13 people within a seven-month span.

One point she first knocked out of the box was the assertion that Black people in the hood love Trump.

The bright-eyed beauty broke out statistic after statistic that showed only about 18% of Blacks support him and detailed how those people have ignored all of the blatantly racist things he and his family have done over the years, including calling for the death of the five Black teens accused of raping a woman in Central Park. They’ve since been exonerated.

Hill said she doesn’t hear people celebrating Trump in the hood but have heard them pumping the YG and Nipsey anthem that sums up the sentiment about him, “FDT (F### Donald Trump).”