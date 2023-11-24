Sexyy Red Rallying Lawyers Following Same A.I. Involving Cardi B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red and Cardi B are about to team up on a courtroom collaboration.

Sexxy Red is preparing a team of lawyers to take legal action against a similar artificial intelligence (A.I.) scam that Cardi B fell for.

On Wednesday (November 22), the “Pound Town” rapper responded to a viral video clip that utilizes A.I. technology to replicate her voice. In the particular clip, the likeness of her vocals appears to be used in voiceovers for a stimulus scam targeting working-class individuals.

“My lawyer bout to have a field day,” Red wrote in a quoted reply to the video on Twitter (X.)

My lawyer bout to have a field day https://t.co/1HeQqrX5Ke — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) November 23, 2023

Much like the scam involving Cardio B, who announced her plans to file a lawsuit on November 21, the video alleges individuals can seek up to $6,400 in government-sponsored funds “for free” every month due to a program similar to the stimulus packages Americans received during the pandemic. The A.I. in the video targeted Red in such a detailed manner that the voiceover even appears to repurpose her colloquial, salutary greeting, “It’s yo girl Sexyy Red.”

However, unlike the Cardi scam video, which appeared on the account “USA Wellness Wave,” Red’s scam video was posted on Instagram as a sponsored video by a user named Jada Patterson. Like Red, Cardi threatened to sue after seeing a scam advertisement featuring an A.I.-generated version of her voice.