Cardi B Envisions “Easy Money” Lawsuit Over AI Voice Scam

Cardi B found a new reason to pursue a lawsuit when she caught wind of a scammer using her AI-generated voice.

Cardi B threatened to sue after seeing a scam advertisement featuring an AI-generated version of her voice. The Atlantic Records rapper reacted to the video via social media on Wednesday (November 22).

“AI is crazy smh….another lawsuit that fell right on my lap…I love easy money,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The AI Cardi B ad pitched viewers with a supposed way to collect $1,600 “for free” from the government. The sponsored video was posted by USA Wellness Wave, which has virtually no online presence besides a Facebook account.

AI is crazy smh….another lawsuit that fell right on my lap…I love easy money 💴 https://t.co/nMqFQpqHAv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 22, 2023

Cardi B has shown no hesitation in protecting her reputation through litigation. She famously sued vlogger Tasha K for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress in 2019.

A jury sided with the diamond-selling rapper, awarding her roughly $4 million in 2022. Cardi B is still trying to collect her money from Tasha K. Last month, a judge ruled Tasha K had to pay the judgment even though she filed for bankruptcy.

Earlier this month, Cardi B debunked speculation about her taking a hiatus from music as fans wait for her sophomore album. The rumor spread after she said fans might not see her “for a long time” on Instagram Live.

“I never said I was taking a hiatus,” she clarified. “I’m just continuing with my social media break like I have been for the last few weeks.. not sure why that’s causing such a ruckus. BG ya know where to catch me!”

Cardi B’s latest single “Bongos,” a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, dropped in September. The song peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.