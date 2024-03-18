Sexyy Red Says Drones Tailed Her After Stop At Mexico Border

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red shared her experience at the Mexico border, joking about authorities supposedly thinking she was a new Griselda Blanco.

Sexyy Red claimed she was placed under surveillance following a stop at the Mexico border. The polarizing rapper detailed her experience at the border in a series of Instagram Stories posts.

“We got stopped at the border,” she said. “Took us hella hours at the border. They still waiting on me. It’s 3 o’clock. They just now leaving the club, period. They f### with a real b####. And I f### with them for f###### with me.”

She continued, “Yo, we been stuck at the border all day. I had too much bands on me. They couldn’t handle that s###. Too much jewelry on me. They couldn’t handle that s###. Had a fur coat on, they wasn’t f###### with your girl. They talking ‘bout I’m Griselda Blanco. Y’all hoes can’t say y’all went to Mexico and had to get stopped at the border because y’all had them f###### racks on y’all, ‘cause y’all had jewelry on y’all. Y’all hoes can’t say that.”

Sexyy Red’s boasting eventually stopped as she admitted she was tired of the hassle. She questioned why she was being monitored with drones allegedly tracking her vehicle.

“Mexico do not play that s### y’all,” she said. “We at the hotel trying to get our stuff and get out this m########### ‘cause they got too much going on. Stopped us on the way back, like they done told m############, ‘Yeah, this them, this them. Stop that car.’ But now we at the hotel, they got drones and s### watching us. We ain’t no drug dealers, baby. You ain’t gotta watch us.”

Sexyy Red took a trip to Mexico after dropping her new single “Get It Sexyy” on Friday (March 15). The Tay Keith-produced track was her first release since the birth of her second child, who arrived in February.