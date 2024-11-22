Shaboozey Reacts To Awards Shade As Social Media Users Slam “Racist” CMAs 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shaboozey was trending as furious social media users called out the CMA Awards after the singer walked away empty-handed.

The CMA Awards are at the center of a social media storm, facing accusations of racism and claims Shaboozey was snubbed after he failed to win any of his nominations, despite the overwhelming success of his breakout hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

The chart-topping country music rising star was in the running for New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year. Shaboozey is currently enjoying his 18th week atop the chart with “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” the longest-running solo No. 1 hit in Billboard Hot 100 history.

Nonetheless, Shaboozey, who performed his breakout hit at the ceremony, walked away empty-handed, sparking fury on social media.

Users criticized the CMAs over the lack of recognition, and the country music industry generally, highlighting Shaboozey’s musical contributions and efforts to immerse himself in the Nashville scene. Others referenced the CMAs snubbing Beyoncé despite the success of her record-breaking COWBOY CARTER album.

“They told Beyoncé to come to Nashville,” one frustrated critic wrote. “Come hang with us. Make your presence felt. Shaboozey played the game. Did what was encouraged to get “welcomed” in Country music and despite having the number one record in the country, breaking the record, they gave him ZERO awards. LOL.”

They told Beyoncé to come to Nashville. Come hang with us. Make your presence felt. Shaboozey played the game. Did what was encouraged to get “welcomed” in Country music and despite having the number one record in the country, breaking the record, they gave him ZERO awards. LOL https://t.co/l0bgMbOW8U — MONIE.🌹 (@xmonielove) November 21, 2024

However, Shaboozey did get a mention on the winner’s podium but it only added fuel to the fire.

Cody Johnson’s producer Trent Willmon threw shade at the 29-year-old singer during his Album of the Year acceptance speech, even though Shaboozey wasn’t competing in the category.

“It takes an army of people to make a great record,” he told the crowd. “But I gotta tell ya, this is for this cowboy who’s been kicking shaboozey for a lot of years.”

Everybody at the #CMAawards gettin’ tipsy? 🤔 What did you make of this moment when #codyjohnson’s producer Trent Willmon referenced #Shaboozey during their acceptance speech for Album of the Year 👀.



🎥: X / Jennifer Su pic.twitter.com/c9kPXum68Q — E Dose Daily (@e_dose_daily) November 21, 2024

Shaboozey Reacts To Willmon’s Remarks

Shabbozey reacted on X (Twitter,) declaring, “Ain’t nobody kicking me!”

Social Media Users Call Out CMA Awards Over Shaboozey Snub

Even so, the damage was done, and the backlash was intense.

“CMAs have a race issue,” one person asserted, posting a clip of the inflammatory remark. “The #CMAAwards are racist. Watch the racism unfold from last night CMAs. Shaboozey deserves better & he released the biggest country song of the year 18 weeks at number one on Billboard hot 100 charts. How do you let someone get away with being this disrespectful @CountryMusic?”

CMAs have a race issue. The #CMAAwards are racist. Watch the racism unfold from last night CMAs. Shaboozey deserves better & he released the biggest country song of the year 18 weeks at number one on Billboard hot 100 charts. How do you let someone get away with being this… pic.twitter.com/lu8uUaAgxC — T̷h̷e̷ ̷M̷i̷s̷t̷r̷e̷s̷s̷ ̷O̷f̷ ̷C̷h̷a̷o̷s̷ (@M3GAN_E_KNOWLES) November 21, 2024

Another added, “The fact that Shaboozey didn’t win a single Country Music Award despite having the #1 country song for like 3 months straight is proof that they don’t want somebody black to be the face of country music.”

The fact that Shaboozey didn’t win a single Country Music Award despite having the #1 country song for like 3 months straight is proof that they don’t want somebody black to be the face of country music. — BREEZY SUPREME (@BreezyxSupreme) November 21, 2024

Shaboozey shared his appreciation amid the social media uproar, noting “Win or lose, I’m blessed by something or someone that has a power beyond my understanding.”

Check out some other reactions to Shaboozey’s 2024 CMA Awards snub below.

You mean to tell me that a young black man like Shaboozey who dropped the biggest country single of the decade didn't win any awards at the Country Music Awards?



Shocking! I'm shocked! pic.twitter.com/92srohp4sW — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) November 21, 2024

shaboozey not winning no awards actually one of the most blatantly racist things i ever seen in public — 🦅 (@JayZ0verrat3d) November 22, 2024

The fact that Shaboozey didn’t win a single Country Music Award despite having the #1 country song for like 3 months straight is proof that they don’t want somebody black to be the face of country music. — BREEZY SUPREME (@BreezyxSupreme) November 21, 2024

Just this past week Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song’ became the longest running #1 solo song on the Billboard Hot 100 in HISTORY.



Despite this historic accomplishment, the CMAs did not award him with Single of the Year or New Artist of the Year pic.twitter.com/V60sfJ5pqK — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 ⭑ (@B7Album) November 21, 2024

So they told Beyoncé she didn't get nominated because she didn't go to Nashville & play the game. Shaboozey played the game, currently has the longest charting #1 song didn't get a single award. See this is why see does what she does… she knows they ain't sh** #CMAawards #CMAs pic.twitter.com/Mo4UcE74sK — Dean (@thedeans_list) November 21, 2024