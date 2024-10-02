Shannon Amos Claims She Discovered Father John Amos’ Death Via Media Reports 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shannon Amos was shocked to learn that her father, John Amos, died via media reports six weeks after his death.

In a statement Tuesday (October 1), the late “Good Times” actor’s son K.C. Amos issued a statement announcing his father had passed away from natural causes on August 21.

However, Shannon Amos claims she had no idea her father had died until she was media reports. Shortly after the news was revealed, she posted a video of them together on Instagram while expressing her profound grief.

“I am without words,” she began her caption. “Our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr., transitioned on August 21st. We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.”

She continued, “This should be a time of honoring and celebrating his life, yet we are struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties surrounding his passing. Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free.”

Shannon Amos concluded by thanking everyone for their love and support and asking for continued prayers for the family.

Shannon Amos Accuses Brother K.C. Of Elder Abuse

Last year, Shannon publicly accused her brother K.C. of elder abuse in a bitter dispute over their father’s care.

Last June, she claimed John Amos was in a Memphis hospital fighting for his life. She also leveled accusations of “elder abuse and financial exploitation,” urging her followers to donate to GoFundMe for her father.

The actor later refuted her claims, denying he was in intensive care or that he was close to death.

K.C. Amos was reportedly arrested the following month and charged with making terroristic threats. Shannon told cops she feared for her life after receiving the DMs, which included images of guns.