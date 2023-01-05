Shawnna Tells Instagram Lurkers To Scram After Keith Murray Interview Goes Viral

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DTP rapper Shawnna responded to wild claims made by Keith Murray, who said he performed oral sex on her in the past.

Murray went into extreme detail about his alleged sexual history with Shawnna in an Art of Dialogue interview released on Tuesday (January 3). Shawnna dismissed his story in an Instagram post on Thursday (January 5).

“Y’all believe anything,” she wrote. “Get help.”

Shawnna told social media users to leave her alone if they found her Instagram due to the Murray interview. She referred to Murray as a “leaf head.”

“If y’all here bc of Keith you can gone back home,” she wrote. “I know you leaf heads stick together. Goofy b######, I coulda agreed you dumb mf.”

Shawnna wasn’t the only woman Murray mentioned in an interview with The Art of Dialogue. The Def Squad rapper also brought up Foxy Brown in a previous conversation, which was published in December.

Murray said he and Brown were “intimate friends.” He recalled having oral sex with Brown while she was dating Kurupt.

According to Murray, Brown endangered his life by cheating on Kurupt. The sexual act occurred during Hip Hop’s East Coast vs. West Coast feud.

Check out Murray’s comments about Shawnna and Brown below.