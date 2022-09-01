‘She-Hulk’ Head Writer Talks Recruiting Megan Thee Stallion For Cameo Role

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hip Hop artist Megan “Thee Stallion” Pete appeared in episode 3 of Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Pete played an Asgardian shapeshifter pretending to be the Houston-bred entertainer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe program.

Entertainment Weekly spoke to She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao. The former Rick and Morty writer’s conversation included explaining how Megan Thee Stallion got the cameo in the television series.

“We didn’t even know that we could dream that big,” said Jessica Gao. “When we wrote the script, all we knew was we needed to have a female celebrity who was very famous, very successful, and very beautiful.”

Gao added, “But we didn’t know if it was going to be an actress, or a model, or a musician. And depending on who it was, we knew we’d probably have to tweak the story a little bit to fit whoever we ended up casting.”

Jameela Jamil Thought Of Megan The Stallion For The ‘She-Hulk’ Appearance

Apparently, She-Hulk cast member Jameela Jamil suggested Megan Thee Stallion for the role. Jamil previously worked with the Traumazine album creator on the first two seasons of HBO Max’s voguing reality competition series Legendary.

Director Kat Coiro told EW, “The character was scripted as a celebrity who never in a billion years would we believe would date Dennis Bukowski. When Jameela suggested Megan, we all lost our minds.”

Additionally, Megan Thee Stallion played a character named Tina Snow in season 2 of the Starz drama P-Valley. Tina Snow is also Meg’s alter ego and the title of her 2018 EP. That Tina Snow project hosts the 2x-Platinum single “Big Ole Freak.”

Megan’s second studio album, Traumazine, came out on August 12, 2022. The 18-track body of work debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 63,000 first-week units. Traumazine features contributions by Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, Sauce Walka, Lil’ Keke, Big Pokey, and Dua Lipa.