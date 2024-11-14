Shyne Believed Diddy Was “The Devil,” Denies Taking $10M For 1999 Shooting 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former Bad Boy Records artist Shyne also revealed what led to the breakdown of his relationship with Diddy.

Jamal “Shyne” Barrow is sharing more details of his relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In a series of interviews to promote his new documentary, The Honorable Shyne, the former rapper and current Belizean politician explained why he never named the embattled mogul as the triggerman in the 1999 nightclub shooting. He also shared his reaction to claims Diddy bragged about getting him to take the fall.

“I didn’t see him fire the gun and I’m not going to lie,” he said during an interview with Tamron Hall. “I don’t believe in getting my friends in trouble, but at this point, I’m not going to make up anything to sensationalize my narrative because I don’t feel I need to do that.”

Shyne continued, “The power of Diddy the entertainer, the person that dominated pop culture was so loud for so long that no one heard myself and my mom and my supporters when we were crying about our lives being destroyed and devastated by Diddy.”

He also claimed Diddy’s team called him after the harrowing footage surfaced of the bad Boy boss beating Cassie Ventura.

“They try to make it seem as if he and I had this fairy tale brotherhood and he was there for me,” he stated.

Shyne insisted he didn’t witness any disturbing incidents described in recent lawsuits.

“I was incarcerated for 10 years then I was deported for another 13 years,” Shyne added. “So I had nothing to do with Sean Combs’ life, other than what he did to me, which is what I said; he destroyed my life.”

Shyne Claims Diddy Is “A Master Of PR”

Nonetheless, Shyne shared his opinion on whether the allegations appear credible.

“I know what he did to my family,” he said. “So the potential is there. As I said, he was just such a master of PR that he is so loud that people never hear the victims.”

During an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Shyne addressed the 1999 shooting. He insisted there was no “quid pro quo” and that Diddy never paid him a rumored $10 million upon release from prison.

“People say Diddy gave me millions to go to jail,” Shyne said before revealing Diddy gave him “nothing. Probably made two what I thought were offensive contributions over the last 20 something years which led to a breakdown in the relations.”

He added, “For years I was saying what a creep I thought he was and how he destroyed my life. At one point I thought he was the devil. But because of the power of Diddy which is so loud, as far as a pop culture icon, nobody listened, so I moved on.”

The Honorable Shyne lands on Hulu November 18.