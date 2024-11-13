Skepta Claims Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Beef Shut Doors For Other Rappers 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Skepta believes the doors Drake and Kendrick Lamar once kicked open are being shut on other rappers in the wake of their battle.

The OVO honcho once signed a deal with the British Grime icon’s Boy Better Know label and got a BBK tattoo as a lasting symbol of his ties to “brother” Drizzy. While they have enjoyed a close relationship in the past, Skepta spoke plainly about Drake, arguing that his feud with Lamar went too far.

According to Skepta, their issues appeared “personal” and went beyond rap, saying it sounded more like they wanted to fight than a rap battle.

“There was one K. Dot diss track that came out and I was like, ‘Oh, this is over,’” Skepta remembered. “They don’t like each other. It’s clear, I can hear it. I can hear it in his voice, he doesn’t like Drake.”

Skepta continued claiming that Drake and Kendrick Lamar jeopardized potential “Major” deals.

“Talking to each other like this is looking crazy,” he said before alluding to Lamar calling Drake a pedophile on “Not Like Us.”

“How can they sign a man that is being accused of this thing?” he asked. “When I was clashing in grime, we never had nothing to lose.”

Skepta Says Doors Are Being Shut On “Everyone Else” In The Wake Of Drake & Kendrick’s Beef

Skepta added, “It’s hurting what we’ve built,” and suggested they squash their beef because it has a knock-on effect on other artists.

“If you don’t like each other just link up and speak and just talk to each other,” he said. “Or don’t speak to each other. But all this stuff you’re saying, for the rest of everyone else, who is waiting in line for the doors that you’ve kicked open, these doors are shutting on us right now. We’re looking crazy out here. That’s why I didn’t like that. It was good until then.”

Meanwhile, Skepta recently joined forces with Alabama rapper Flo Milli. Check out their “Why Lie?” video below.