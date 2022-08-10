Skepta Shares Health Struggles; Suffers “Crippling” Pain From IBS & Stomach Ulcers 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Skepta detailed the life-altering effects, including depression, short-term memory loss, and mood swings caused by his health issues.

Skepta has opened up about his health struggles, revealing he’s been suffering from stomach problems since his early twenties.

The U.K. grime legend had a stint in hospital last month for a mystery illness. Concerned fans sent their good wishes after Skepta asked for prayers, sharing a photo from his hospital bed.

In a new Instagram post, the North London rapper shared his daily struggles with his followers and sought advice from anyone who could help. Despite remaining positive, Skepta admitted to battling “crippling waves of pain” regularly.

Skepta Details His Health Struggles

“Through song lyrics or word of mouth some of you know I have suffered from IBS/stomach ulcers/problems since my early twenties,” he began writing on his Instagram Stories.

“Apart from me not being able to maintain a steady weight, depression, short term memory loss, it also controls my moods, which has ultimately steered my life,” Skepta continued.

The rapper then explained that while he previously had an endoscopy, “nothing was found” during the examination. He still endures “crippling waves of pain” and said the next step is an MRI scan to investigate further.

‘If anybody has any experience or advice about this kind of thing I would love to talk still’, he wrote. He then ended on an uplifting note, sharing some words of encouragement. ‘Sending strength to anybody that has had to deal with stomach problems kmt smh,” he concluded. “The internal fights, the mood swings, losing things etc. are normal symptoms, just don’t let it ruin your life.” Check out his post in full below.

Instagram Skepta

Meanwhile, Skepta is true to his word and isn’t letting his illness hold him back from doing what he loves. He joined A$AP Rocky at Germany’s Splash! Festival last month where they debuted a new collab. He then performed at Rolling Loud Festival in Portugal just days after he was hospitalized.

Skepta is currently on tour in Europe and is set to next perform at an outdoor concert in Belgium next week.