U.K. Grime Legend Skepta In Hospital With Mystery Illness Days After Debuting New Song With A$AP Rocky  

Skepta has been admitted to hospital with a mystery illness, taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday (Jul. 4) to share a snap from his hospital bed.
THE U.K. grime legend quoted the famous Aretha Franklin song, requesting fans “Say a little prayer for me.” Skepta did not reveal the reason for his hospital visit and gave no further details surrounding his condition.
The “Shutdown” rapper is currently in the middle of a European tour and is due to perform at Rolling Loud Portugal on Thursday.
He is still on the festival’s official setlist alongside A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem Coi Leray, D Block Europe, and others. His brother, Boy Better Know partner and rapper/producer JME is also on Thursday’s line-up.
Frequent collaborator A$AP Rocky debuted a new unreleased track featuring the grime star during his performance at Germany’s Splash! Festival last week. The Harlem rapper also brought out Skepta to join him on stage to premiere the new track. The pair also performed their song “Praise The Lord.”
Last month Skepta looked well as he joined the likes of Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Kid Cudi, and Coi Leray at the Governor’s Ball in New York. He and fellow U.K. rap icon Giggs also took a tour of the city’s hotspots, hitting up a famous NYC late-night eatery. The pair also posed for pics at a Hip-Hop jewelry mecca Popular Jewelry.