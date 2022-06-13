Skepta Shows How To Shut Down The Stage At The 2022 Governors Ball  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Skepta may have announced his plans to retire from putting out new music following his last EP, but he hasn’t stopped performing.

Skepta demonstrated his popularity on both sides of the pond with an electrifying performance at the 2022 edition of the Governors Ball at the weekend.

The North London native lit up the stage with a performance of “Skepta interlude,” his 2017 collaboration with Drake. Check out a clip below.

The U.K. grime legend joined a star-studded roster to kick off the event on Friday (Jun. 10), including Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Kid Cudi, and Coi Leray. Roddy Ricch was due to perform at the festival on Saturday but never made it inside. The rapper was arrested on gun charges before being released without charge the following day.

Skepta was joined in the city by fellow BBK (Boy Better Know) member Frisco. They hit up Hip-Hop jewelry mecca Popular Jewelry and posed for pics outside the storefront.

“Mafia! Boy Better Know Worldwide🤞🏿🧩” Skepta wrote in the caption.

They were also joined in New York by U.K. rap icon Giggs. They brought a large entourage with them while they passed by the late-night hangout spot Empanada Mama. Take a look at the pics below.

Skepta Retires From Rapping

Meanwhile, Skepta fans may have a long wait for new music after he announced his retirement with the release of his All In EP last year. He said restricting himself to just rapping is “a waste of a talent,” though he wants to produce albums. “I’d love to produce Rihanna’s album, that would be a dream. I’d probably make Rihanna’s hardest album,” he said during an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra.

Skepta believes “rapping for artists is some sort of therapy,” and he now wants to work with other artists.

“Upcoming and established, young and OG. Skepta on production. It’s that time,” he announced on his IG story. He also plans to curate a woman-only project highlighting the many talented female artists. “And I definitely want to make an all-female album. So many fire female artists, rappers and singers. I gotta make a hard thirteen track female-only album full of classics,” he added.