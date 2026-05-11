Sleepy Don Trends as Trump Nods Off During Presidential Mental Health Meeting

Donald Trump appears to doze off during an Oval Office mental health meeting, sparking viral backlash and ironic comparisons to his “Sleepy Joe” attacks on Biden.

The 79-year-old president’s head drooped as attendees spoke behind him in the Oval Office, and within minutes the video spread like wildfire, with “Sleepy Don” trending on X as users flooded the platform with reactions.

According to reporting on the incident, California Rep. Ted Lieu immediately called out the moment, writing that Trump’s repeated public dozing raises serious questions about his fitness for office.

The irony hit different for everyone watching. For years, Trump branded Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” using the nickname relentlessly to question the former president’s mental sharpness and ability to lead.

Now the internet was having a field day pointing out that Trump himself was caught on camera doing exactly what he’d spent years mocking Biden for.

The contrast wasn’t lost on anyone, and social media users wasted no time highlighting the contradiction with memes, clips, and commentary that spread across every platform simultaneously.

This wasn’t Trump’s first time appearing to doze off in a high-profile setting either.

He’s been caught nodding off during multiple Cabinet meetings and official events throughout 2026, with each incident adding fuel to ongoing health concerns.

Data analysis of his Truth Social posts revealed irregular sleep patterns, showing unusual activity at odd hours of the night followed by apparent fatigue during daytime events.

Experts have warned that the kind of sleep deprivation Trump’s been experiencing can seriously impair judgment and cognitive function, which only amplifies concerns about his ability to handle the demands of the presidency.

The White House had previously assured the public that Trump’s health was “excellent” and that he remained fully capable of performing his duties, but the mounting video evidence told a different story.