Slim Jxmmi Detained At LAX For Charges In Georgia

The news comes as Rae Sremmurd drops new music.

Aaquil Iben Shamon Brown is once again facing legal troubles. Authorities apparently detained the rapper better known as Slim Jxmmi at Los Angeles International Airport on his way back from Canada.

According to TMZ, United States Customs and Border Protection agents detained Slim Jxmmi on Sunday. Apparently, the Rae Sremmurd member has a warrant out for his arrest in Cobb County, Georgia.

Local officials have reportedly secured extradition for Slim Jxmmi back to the state. The Mississippi-raised artist’s legal team claims the Cobb County Probation Office failed to withdraw its probation violation warrant.

Steve Sadow, Jxmmi’s attorney, stated, “When Aaquil came back from Canada into LA airport, he was arrested on the probation violation warrant. We expect that warrant to be withdrawn in the next day or so, and then Aaquil will be released.”

Slim Jxmmi’s latest run-in with the law comes as Rae Sremmurd prepares to release the SREMM4LIFE album. The duo let loose “Denial” in June. They recently released the new single “Community D**k” featuring Alabama-bred rapper Flo Milli.

“One of our producers, 30 Roc, his friend got this voice note, this girl left a voice note… so she was singing that song,” Slim Jxmmi told Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe. “She got real creative and sang it in that melody and he sampled it on the beat.”

The 30-year-old rhymer added, “And we were like, ‘This sound like the summer. It sounds like Hot Boys, City Girls’ – and Flo Milli got that tone. She speaks for the females in the best way, the most fun way. She’s gonna present it a certain way. So we were like, ‘We gotta send it to her and let her do her thang.’ We sent her the song, she killed it the first time.”

Earlier this year, Miami-Dade County prosecutors dropped a domestic violence case against Slim Jxmmi. The alleged victim supposedly recanted her allegations which included accusations of hair pulling.