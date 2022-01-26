Smokey Robinson Co-Signs Gunna’s “Pushin P” Movement

The Motown legend drops the 🅿️ for his followers.

Gunna’s new DS4Ever album reached the top of the Billboard 200 chart. The project hosts the “Pushin P” collaboration with Future and Young Thug.

“Pushin P” not only peaked at #7 on the Hot 100 chart, but the song also sparked an internet meme using the 🅿️ emoji. R&B legend Smokey Robinson jumped on the craze as well.

On Tuesday evening, Smokey Robinson tweeted, “Keepin’ it 🅿️.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer also posted a 2-second clip from his own viral “Gang Banging” music video.

Smokey Robinson is widely considered a music legend. His career began as part of the celebrated Motown Records group known as The Miracles. Robinson’s solo career included releasing classic tunes like “Cruisin'” and “Being with You.”

While Gunna is still striving to reach legendary status, the Atlanta-bred rapper continues to add major accomplishments to his legacy. The YSL Records representative already racked up 61 entries on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

Last week saw Gunna place 15 DS4Ever tracks on the Hot 100. “Pushin P” led the way by peaking at #7, giving Gunna his third Top 10 single following 2018’s “Drip Too Hard” (#4) and 2020’s “Lemonade” (#6).