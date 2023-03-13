‘SNL’ Taps Lil Yachty As Musical Guest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty will become the latest rapper to perform on Saturday Night Live. The late-night sketch comedy program announced the Georgia-bred recording artist as an upcoming musical guest.

The April 1 episode of SNL will not only feature Lil Yachty hitting the Studio 8H stage in New York City. Abbott Elementary creator/actress Quinta Brunson will serve as the show’s host.

Lil Yachty released his Psychedelic Rock-influenced Let’s Start Here studio LP on January 27. The Quality Control Music-backed project earned generally positive reviews from professional music critics.

Let’s Start Here debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The body of work became Yachty’s third Top 10 entry following 2017’s Teenage Emotions (No. 5) and 2018’s Lil Boat 2 (No. 2).

Quinta and Lil Yachty! pic.twitter.com/QYLO0UqYzG — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 12, 2023

Some Hip Hop fans criticized Lil Yachty’s decision to move away from the Trap sound for Let’s Start Here. The 25-year-old former McDonald’s employee responded to the negative reactions to his most recent album.

“I’m just interested in what people think. And I don’t do anything. I sit at the house all day. I swear, I don’t do s###,” said Yachty. “And I’m just curious. It doesn’t affect me. It doesn’t hurt me at all. Hate, I respect it because everyone’s entitled to their own opinion.”

Lil Yachty joins Kendrick Lamar, Willow, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Steve Lacy, Black Star, SZA, Lizzo, Lil Baby, and other musicians to appear on Season 48 of Saturday Night Live.

Upcoming SNL host Quinta Brunson won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2022. Abbott Elementary won six trophies at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series.