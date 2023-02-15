Lil Yachty Talks Reading Negative Reviews Of His Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Let’s Start Here by Lil Yachty arrived on DSPs last month. The album garnered mostly positive reviews online, but some listeners were thrown off by the project’s Psychedelic Rock-influenced sound.

Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe caught up with Lil Yachty to discuss his latest LP. The conversation included the Quality Control Music recording artist admitting to reading negative reactions about his Let’s Start Here.

“I’m just interested in what people think. And I don’t do anything. I sit at the house all day. I swear, I don’t do s###,” stated Yachty. “And I’m just curious. It doesn’t affect me. It doesn’t hurt me at all. Hate, I respect it because everyone’s entitled to their own opinion.”

Let’s Start Here debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 weekly chart with 36,000 first-week units. The 14-track collection became Lil Yachty’s third Top 10 entry following 2017’s Teenage Emotions and 2018’s Lil Boat 2.

Yachty also spoke to Zane Lowe about the reasoning behind the Let’s Start Here title. The 25-year-old Georgia native explained the album’s name reflected his feelings about the current direction of his music career.

Let’s start here. 1/27. LP. Thank You 4 Your Patience friends. pic.twitter.com/sI1PK0ws3z — C.V Thomas (@lilyachty) January 17, 2023

“I changed the name like eight times. And I settled with Let’s Start Here because I just felt like it was the beginning of the second chapter in my career,” stated Lil Yachty. “And I don’t know what’s next. But I just felt like… and I’ve had such a long career. It’s been about almost seven years in March, I think.”

He continued, “And I’ve dealt with so much and I’ve been through so much in just trying to figure out my artistry and just myself as a person. I was a kid, I graduated high school and then six months later this life started. I was just a kid going through life. So I was just looking at it like my second chapter in my career. So I settled with Let’s Start Here.