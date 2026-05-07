Kodak Black Arrested In Florida Over MDMA Trafficking Allegation

Kodak Black was arrested in Florida on allegations tied to MDMA trafficking as his attorney pushed back against the details of the case.

Kodak Black was arrested Wednesday in Florida on allegations connected to drug trafficking, according to jail records and his attorney.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill K. Kapri, was booked into the Orange County Corrections Department on a charge related to MDMA trafficking. A mugshot released after the arrest showed the 28 year old artist staring straight ahead with a serious expression.

Attorney Bradford Cohen said the arrest was a “coordinated surrender” tied to an investigation that dates back to November 2025.

READ ALSO: Boosie Roasts Kodak Black With Crack Head Movie Role Offer

Cohen disputed the circumstances surrounding the case, saying the investigation stemmed from a vehicle search conducted while Kodak Black allegedly was not inside the car.

Authorities have not released additional details about the allegations or explained how prosecutors believe the rapper was connected to the substances involved in the case.

The arrest marks the latest legal issue for Kodak Black, whose career has been repeatedly interrupted by criminal cases and incarceration. Despite those setbacks, the South Florida rapper has remained a major figure in Hip-Hop with commercially successful songs including “ZEZE” and a devoted fan base that has continued to support him throughout years of controversy.

It was not immediately revealed when Kodak Black would make his next court appearance.