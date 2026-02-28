Watch: Kodak Black Tells Young Athletes “Say No to Drugs, They Too Good”

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black visited a Florida youth football team to deliver an anti-drug message, telling players drugs are “too good.”

Kodak Black delivered an unconventional anti-drug message to a youth football team in Florida, and it has social media talking.

The Pompano Beach rapper visited the young athletes to share wisdom about staying clean, though his delivery sparked mixed reactions online. Locals captured the moment when Kodak addressed the team with his signature blunt honesty about substance abuse and its dangers.

“Say no to drugs. They too good. Y’all going to like them and go crazy,” Kodak Black told the young players during his visit.

The 27-year-old rapper continued his message by emphasizing the importance of education and teamwork for aspiring athletes.

Kodak Black pulled up on a youth football team and gave them the most Kodak advice possible 😭



“Say no to drugs… they too good. Y’all gonna like ’em and go crazy.” pic.twitter.com/jogObrduAA — Insane Clips (@StreetFightsHQ) February 26, 2026

“This discipline and all that good. You feel me? Like go to school to play football. Got to have your education,” he explained to the attentive group.

Kodak Black expanded on the value of team sports in building character and creating lasting bonds among young people.

“Oh, man. This where you learn team and brotherhood and all that. You know what team mean? Team mean together. Everyone know,” he said.

The Florida native stressed that individual success means nothing without collective effort and mutual support among teammates. The rapper’s message took on a deeper meaning when he addressed the importance of putting the team above personal interests.

Beyond his speech, Kodak showed generosity by gifting a flashy chain and a skull-and-rose bandana to a young player.

The gesture demonstrated his commitment to connecting with the youth beyond just words, offering tangible support for their development. His visit comes during a period when Kodak has been focusing on sobriety and making positive changes to his lifestyle.

The timing of this outreach aligns with Kodak’s recent decision to stop performing his hit song Super Gremlin due to its drug references.

“I’m about to stop performing ‘Super Gremlin,’ period. I hate that lil’ s***,” he said during an Instagram Live session last year.

The rapper explained that his sobriety journey made him uncomfortable with lyrics that glorified Percocet use and drug consumption.