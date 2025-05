Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black sobbed his heart out on Instagram Live, sparking concern from social media users over his emotional state.

Kodak Black broke down on Instagram Live from what appeared to be emotional distress amid ongoing legal battles with his ex-girlfriend Maranda Johnson.

“I never experienced love before,” he said through tears Wednesday night (May 7). “I never did.”

The 26-year-old rapper then climbed into bed, crying audibly and mumbling between sniffles.

The video quickly made the rounds online, with some viewers expressing concern for his mental health while others speculated he was trolling.

The livestream comes amid a turbulent stretch for Black, who has a documented history of drug addiction and erratic behavior.

In early 2024, he admitted to taking up to 100 Percocet pills a day, calling it one of the darkest periods of his life. He has since completed multiple stints in rehab.

But his personal struggles extend beyond substance use.

Kodak Black Accused Of Abusing Child’s Mother

Black is currently locked in a bitter legal battle with Johnson, the mother of his two children.

She has accused him of verbal and physical abuse and claims he has failed to provide sufficient financial support.

Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, rejected the accusations, calling them “pure fiction from a very selfish young lady.”

He also said Black has financially supported his kids and branded the suit a “disgusting money grab.”

The feud escalated after Johnson allegedly caused more than $150,000 in damage to Black’s property, including vehicles and a home where their children were present. Photos of the damage were shared on social media, reportedly by Johnson herself.

“She is already being sued for the admitted damage to the vehicles and home,” Cohen stated. “She will now be sued for defamation. I really wanted to stay on the sidelines on this because it’s family law. But now I will have to show why you don’t threaten my clients.”

In a separate filing, Johnson claimed Kodak Black and his mother took their son without notifying her, leaving her unaware of his whereabouts for nearly three weeks. She has since filed an emergency custody motion and is requesting an increase in child support.

Black, never one to stay quiet, responded on Instagram Live. He accused Johnson of clout chasing and insisted he’s active in his children’s lives.

Their co-parenting relationship has been anything but smooth. Earlier this year, Johnson and another one of the rapper’s children’s mothers got into a physical altercation, prompting police involvement.

Furthermore, in June 2024, Johnson was arrested on charges of burglary with assault or battery and grand theft after allegedly attacking another of Kodak’ Black’s exes.