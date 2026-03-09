Boosie Roasts Kodak Black With Crack Head Movie Role Offer

Boosie fires back at Kodak Black with a brutal crack head movie role offer after the Florida rapper posts a snitch scene.

Boosie BadAzz isn’t playing games with Kodak Black anymore.

The Louisiana rapper went nuclear on Twitter after Yak posted behind-the-scenes footage that made Boosie look like he was snitching on camera.

The whole thing started when Kodak shared a clip from what appears to be a movie set. In the video, you can see Boosie acting out some scene where he’s supposedly spilling street business on a plane.

Fans immediately started going crazy. Some thought it was real. Others figured it had to be acting.

Boosie jumped on Twitter quick to set the record straight. “YAK WE WAS JOSING ON SET LOL THAT AINT EVEN N THE MOVIE IM A GREAT ACTOR HA,” he wrote.

YAK WE WAS JOSING ON SET LOL THAT AINT EVEN N THE MOVIE‼️” IM A GREAT ACTOR HA🔥💯💯💯💯 🎥 JUST SAY YOU WANNA GET N ONE OF MY FILMS 🤣I GOT THE PERFECT ROLE FOR U TO PLAY 🔥🔥🔥A CRACK HEAD #NOSCRIPTNEEDED JUST BE YOURSELF 🤣🤣 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) March 9, 2026

But he didn’t stop there. The Baton Rouge native came with the real heat next.

“JUST SAY YOU WANNA GET N ONE OF MY FILMS. I GOT THE PERFECT ROLE FOR U TO PLAY. A CRACK HEAD #NOSCRIPTNEEDED JUST BE YOURSELF.”

That’s about as personal as it gets. Boosie basically told Kodak he’s already living the role.

This beef goes way deeper than some random movie clip, though. These two have been going at it ever since Boosie called out Kodak for working with Tekashi 6ix9ine back in 2023.

Boosie said at the time: “That n#### Yak messed me up… This n#### ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles.”

The 6ix9ine situation really set Boosie off. He couldn’t understand why any rapper would collaborate with someone who cooperated with federal authorities in a RICO case.

Now they’re throwing around movie roles and addiction jokes. It just keeps getting messier.