Chris King Murder Case Closes With Fourth Suspect Arrested In Nashville

Chris King’s murder case reaches its conclusion as Nashville police arrest the fourth and final suspect in the 2024 killing of the Los Angeles rapper.

Chris King’s sprawling murder investigation is finally seeing closure after more than two years of pursuit across state lines.

The fourth and final suspect in the 2024 killing of the Los Angeles rapper was arrested Tuesday on a Nashville street, marking the completion of what authorities describe as a coordinated takedown of everyone involved in the robbery-turned-homicide outside a Midtown recording studio.

Jason Valentine, 21, was apprehended on Glenrose Avenue and is being held on a $500,000 bond, facing first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and gun offenses.

The arrest caps off a manhunt that stretched from Tennessee to California to Nevada, with three other suspects already locked up on identical murder charges.

Amir Carroll was caught in Nashville in February 2025, Adrian Cameron Jr. was captured in Los Angeles that May, and Trayvon Palmer was apprehended in Las Vegas in February 2026.

The original incident unfolded at 2:30 A.M. on April 20, 2024, when King and his crew were hanging outside a studio in an alley between Hayes and Church streets.

Three men approached with robbery on their minds, and when things escalated, gunfire erupted. King took a bullet and was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old friend was also shot but survived his injuries.

The music community’s response to King’s death was immediate and raw.

Justin Bieber posted on Instagram, “Love you, bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise, brother.”

Trippie Redd, who was close with King, publicly shared his devastation, writing, “I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!!” and later credited King with changing his career trajectory.

Machine Gun Kelly chimed in with a simple but powerful statement: “chris was rare.”

According to WKRN, the investigation involved coordination between multiple law enforcement agencies to track down each suspect.

Valentine’s arrest represents the final piece of accountability in a case that devastated the Hip-Hop community and left many questioning how such violence continues to claim young talent.