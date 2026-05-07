Will Smith Defeats Man’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit In Court Ruling

Will Smith scores a major legal victory as a judge dismisses the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him by a touring violinist.

Will Smith just got a major legal win that clears his name in a case that’s been hanging over his head since the start of the year.

A California judge tossed out the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by violinist Brian King Joseph, ruling the allegations didn’t meet the legal threshold to move forward.

The dismissal is a clean victory for the actor.

King Joseph, who toured with Will last year, claimed someone broke into his Las Vegas hotel room in 2025 and left a note signed with what he said was an alias connected to Smith.

He alleged the intruder also left wipes, beer, and HIV medications, claiming it was part of a pattern designed to groom him for sexual activity.

He also said he got fired after reporting the incident to management. According to TMZ, the judge found the conduct described in the lawsuit simply wasn’t severe or consistent enough to qualify as sexual harassment under California law.

The real problem with King Joseph’s case came down to one critical detail. He’d left his room key in a bag that sat in a shared van with other crew members for about two hours before it got returned to him.

That gap meant he couldn’t prove that only Will or his management had access to the room, which destroyed the foundation of his claim. Smith’s legal team had argued the whole thing was baseless from the jump, and the judge agreed.

Smith’s attorneys had been aggressive in their response, calling the lawsuit a “frivolous” attempt at an “attempted money grab” with “false and salacious allegations.”

They countered that King Joseph was let go for legitimate professional reasons, including showing up late repeatedly and behaving erratically on tour.