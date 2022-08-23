Snoop Dogg Admits He “Froze Up” The First Time Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

When Dr. Dre first asked Snoop Dogg to spit over the original demo for “Eazy-Duz-It,” the Doggfather denied he was a rapper.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have provided the culture with some iconic collaborations over the years, starting with their joint offerings on the super producer’s debut classic album The Chronic in 1992, with many other hits along the way.

However, when the Doggfather first met Dre, he was so nervous that he choked and couldn’t rap for him. He recalled their first encounter during an episode of the Checc’n ~ In Podcast as per HipHopDx. Dr. Dre wanted him to rap over the original demo for “Eazy-Duz-It,” which eventually became the 1988 Eazy-E single.

“He [Dr. Dre] came over one Thanksgiving and Warren G had me nervous because he was telling Dre ‘Snoopy can rap’ and I was like man shut the f### up, I ain’t ready yet,” Snoop Dogg explained. “So Dre takes us to the back room and he starts playing that ‘He once was a thug from around the way,’ before it had even come out.”

However, when Dr. Dre gave him the opportunity to spit some bars over the beat, Snoop backed out. He went as far as claiming he didn’t even rap.

“He [Dr. Dre] turned to me and was like ‘you rap?’ and I’m like ‘nah I don’t rap!’ That was my moment and I froze up on cuz. I wasn’t ready,” Snoop added. Watch the full video on Caffeine.tv here.

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg Have New Music Coming

Fortunately for Hip-Hop culture, Snoop overcame his fears and would appear with Dre on the title track to the Deep Cover soundtrack in 1992. Later that year, the D-O-Double-G featured heavily on Dre’s classic debut, The Chronic producing several chart hits. The pair then reunited in 1999 for Dre’s comeback on “Still Dre” the lead single off 2001, along with several other songs from the album.

However, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are not done with making classic music together. Earlier this month, Snoop admitted, “We’re cooking up a little something,” teasing a forthcoming collaboration.

“I don’t wanna talk about it too much,” he added.” “but we’re back together again.”