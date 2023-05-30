Snoop Dogg Almost Chose The Air Force Over A Rap Career: “ I Am A Soldier At Heart” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to veterans on Memorial Day while recalling the moment he ran away from a career in the U.S. Air Force.

Snoop Dogg revealed a pivotal decision he made as a teenager that saw him literally run away from a career in the military.

The West Coast rap legend took to Instagram on Memorial Day (May 29) to share a memory from his high school days. As one of his former classmates filmed, Snoop Dogg recalled the time he considered signing up for the U.S. Air Force.

The year was 1989, and the Death Row Records honcho was preparing to graduate from high school. He and a few of his classmates went to the Long Beach registration office to sign up for the U.S. Air Force. However, Snoop Dogg had a change of heart while filling out the paperwork and opted to skip out on life as a soldier.

“I’m looking at all the questions that they asking me, trying to decide do I really want to go through with this Air Force thing,” Snoop Dogg explained.

“I said “Duke, gimme a minute. I’m a be right back, I’m a go to the car.’ I went to the car and never came back,” Snoop Dogg said, before adding that his friend went on to become a “true vet.”

Snoop Dogg: “I Wish I Could Have Been”

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to his friend and “all the troops out there,” before reflecting on what could have been. “I wish I could have been, should have been,” he added. “But it ain’t no thang but a chicken w### ‘cause I am a soldier at heart.”

He shared the video on Instagram while saluting all the veterans in the caption.

“Air Force. 🇺🇸 could of been salute to all the vets and [soldiers] who fought for our freedom 🙏🏾” Snoop Dogg penned.

While he never made the Air Force, Snoop Dogg is in fact an army brat. On Memorial Day 2020, he shared a throwback photo of his Vietnam vet father from 1969.