Snoop Dogg Blames Drake’s Kendrick Lamar Diss Re-Share On “Edibles”

Snoop Dogg was called out on Kendrick Lamar’s new single “wacced out murals” from his surprise album, GNX, rapping, “Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made.’ I prayed it was the edibles/I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.” Kendrick was referring to his highly publicized beef with Drake that included a K. Dot diss called “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

Hours after GNX arrived on Friday (November 22), Snoop conceded it was indeed the marijuana. He wrote, “K Dot new album GNX. It was the edibles. West West King.”

K dot new album GNX 💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤 It was the edibles 🤦🏾 😆👊🏿 west west king 🔥🎶💫 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 22, 2024

Snoop Dogg, of course, wasn’t the only one who caught a stray. Kendrick Lamar also name-checked Lil Wayne over the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show controversy.

“Used to bump Tha Carter III/I held my Rollie chain proud,” Lamar raps. “Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down/Whatever, though, call me crazy, everybody questionable […] Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me.”

The line, which caused a stir on Twitter (X), prompted Lil Wayne to respond. In the wee hours of Saturday morning (November 23), the Young Money rapper headed to the social media platform with a message for those trying to bait him into a lyrical joust.

“Man wtf I do?!” he wrote. “I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” arrived in April amid his highly publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar. The track featured artificial intelligence-generated voices of West Coast legends Snoop Dogg and the late 2Pac. Lamar had previously cited ‘Pac as one of his biggest musical influences.

“They told me the spirit of Makaveli is alive in the n#### under five-foot-five, so it’s gotta be you,” the A.I. 2Pac rapped. “I would beef the whole f###### game/It was me and Snoop Dogg, have my f###### shirt off in the House of Blues.”

Drake was eventually forced to remove the song at the behest of Tupac Shakur’s estate, which threatened to sue him in a cease-and-desist letter and condemned “the dismaying use” of his voice.

“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” the estate’s attorney Howard King wrote. “Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest Hip-Hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.”