Snoop Dogg Brings Out Shaq To Perform “Nuthin But A G Thang”

Snoop Dogg will also be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2002 along with a roster of other legends.

Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O’Neal joined forces for a good cause this weekend, sharing the stage to perform a Hip-Hop classic.

Shaq’s “Shaquille O’Neal Foundation” held their inaugural charity bash, “‘The Event’ Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together” Saturday night (October 2) in Las Vegas. The night was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and included performances from Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, and Snoop.

Join me and the The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation with @kellyclarkson @justinbieber @AndraDayMusic @Imaginedragons and @SnoopDogg on October 2nd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for a night of music and comedy. Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/9V0os1D5N5 pic.twitter.com/1qhGCr4weG — SHAQ (@SHAQ) September 24, 2021

It was during the California icon’s set that Shaq made his surprise performance. Giving the NBA legend his flowers, Snoop introduced him to the stage: “I wanna do something real special right now,” he told the crowd. “I wanna bring out somebody that means a lot to me. One of my dear friends who I feel like we got in at the same time. We been doing the same things lately and he’s the man of the night. So if you don’t mind, we gon’ do something special for y’all. Never before, never seen, Snoop Dogg and Shaq. Let’s go.”

The pair then launched into a rendition of Dr. Dre‘s The Chronic single “Nuthin But A G Thang” to the delight of the Vegas audience. Shaq got in his rapper bag, like he has many times before, delivering his bars flawlessly. Shaq is comfortable spitting bars having previously collaborated with artists including The Notorious B.I.G, Twista, Method Man, DJ Quik, and more.

Some of Snoop’s other A-list celebrity relationships also got the internet talking recently. His chemistry with friend and business partner Martha Stewart caused some on Twitter to question just how close the pair really are.

Do y’all think Snoop and Martha ever came close and then stopped themselves like we can’t we’re business partners — Allison O'Conor (@allisonoconor) September 29, 2021

Snoop BEEN clapping MARTHA pic.twitter.com/0oxhfKEbes — scammerwitdamblammer (@mason_black) September 30, 2021

Then, it was reported that the legendary rapper invited Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Thanksgiving Dinner!

The biggest news came on September 30 with the announcement that Snoop would be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside long-time collaborator Dr. Dre and “friends,” Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem.