Snoop Dogg Celebrates Death Row Records Catalog Return To Streaming Services 

“I know y’all been waiting on it.” Snoop Dogg said, announcing the iconic Death Row Records catalog’s return to streamers.

After inking a deal with former Apple executive Larry Jackson, Snoop Dogg has announced Death Row Records’ catalog return to streaming platforms.

The West Coast icon pulled the Death Row projects from streamers shortly after acquiring the label last year. Earlier this week, Jackson launched gamma, a platform featuring stars like Usher and Rick Ross, in addition to Snoop Dogg.

He teased the return on Thursday (Mar. 9) with several social media posts.

“We heard you. The time has come,” read one joint post from Snoop and the label. “Death Row Records catalog is back streaming everywhere tonight 9pm PST.”

True to his word, the Doggfather took to Instagram Live right on time to celebrate the announcement.

“Death Row Records about to be back live on streaming platforms, I know y’all been waiting on it. It’s back, had to make sure it was right before I put it back up,” he explained. “But everything will be back up for your streaming pleasures for you to enjoy.” He signed off, “Sincerely, from yours truly, Big Snoop Dogg.”

Snoop shared some of the now-streamable projects asking, “What u bumpin first ???” Listen to a selection of these at the end of the page.

During an appearance on Drink Champs last April, Snoop Dogg revealed why he pulled the iconic Death Row catalog.

“First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don’t pay. And those platforms get millions of millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels,” he explained. “So what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu.”