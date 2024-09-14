Snoop Dogg Credits Pharrell For Changing Way He Rapped About Women

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg explained how working with Pharrell on the hit single “Beautiful” was a key milestone in the West Coast legend’s career.

Pharrell changed the way Snoop Dogg rapped about women. Snoop Dogg recalled how Pharrell convinced the West Coast rapper to ditch misogynistic lyrics to create their hit single “Beautiful” in an interview with PEOPLE.

“He made me do that song,” Snoop Dogg said. “I would never do a song like that in the ’90s, but he tapped me into the side that I really never paid attention to. He was like, ‘You’ve been rapping about women and calling them hoes and they love you. When are you going to take time to show them that you love them and appreciate them?’”

Pharrell emphasized his point by naming all the women in Snoop Dogg’s family. Pharrell’s tactics proved to be persuasive.

“I was like, ‘I get it … put the beat on,’” Snoop Dogg said. “Since then I’ve been on more of a respect my queen rather than use derogatory words to explain my feeling towards females.”

Two decades after releasing “Beautiful,” Snoop Dogg’s image has drastically changed from his gangsta rap origins. These days, the D-O-Double G is viewed more like everyone’s funny uncle. The rebrand was on full display when he covered the 2024 Paris Olympics for NBC.

“You think about all the things that I went through and where I’m at … it’s a lesson,” he said. “To let the world see growth, how somebody can go from being hated, banned from countries, thrown in jail [for] weed, to now America’s most lovable person. But it’s the same person.”

Snoop Dogg will continue working for NBC as a coach on the 26th season of The Voice. The reality competition show returns on September 23.