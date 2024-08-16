Snoop Dogg Reveals Jaw-Dropping Paris Olympics Earnings 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg was a mainstay of the 2024 Paris Olympics with his unique commentary as NBC’s special correspondent.

Snoop Dogg was a highlight of the 2024 Paris Olympics in Paris and was rumored to have earned an eye-watering amount for his coverage of the Games.

While the initial $500,000 a day plus expenses speculation was unconfirmed, Snoop Dogg appears to have corroborated the figure.

On Thursday evening (August 15) the West Coast icon reshared a video praising him for bringing eyes to the event. The clip also labeled Snoop the “main star” of the Games and justified his staggering daily fee, claiming he earned “nearly $9 million” but increased viewership by a whopping 79%.

“Snoop also lives and parties in Paris for free, all to bring more attention to the Olympics,” the captions read. “Almost every top broadcast features Snoop. He attends all major Olympic events. For 17 Olympic days, he’ll earn nearly $9 million.”

NBC hired Snoop Dogg as a prime-time correspondent for the Summer Olympics in Paris and credited the rapper with helping boost ratings. An average of 34 million daily viewers tuned in for the first five days, up 79% from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, according to an NBC Sports release.

Snoop Dogg was a mainstay of the Games, from carrying the Olympic flame through Paris to closing out the handover ceremony with Dr. Dre. His unique commentary, sideline antics and hilarious segments went viral throughout the event.

Dr. Dre recently gave Snoop his flowers following their performance of “The Next Episode” at the closing event.

“Really, Snoop, he’s the superstar,” Dre said. “I’m the co-star when we get on stage. It’s different when we’re in the studio, you know? I’m the captain when we’re in the studio, but when we go outside, Snoop is the guy.”

The superproducer also revealed his upcoming album with Snoop is some of his best work.