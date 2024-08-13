Dr. Dre On Upcoming Snoop Dogg Album “Some Of The Best Music I’ve Done”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre shared exciting news about his upcoming album with Snoop Dogg, their first in 30 years and only their second collab album.

Dr. Dre is hyped about his upcoming album with Snoop Dogg, revealing the project is some of his best-ever work.

The iconic duo closed out the 2024 Paris Olympics in a handoff ceremony for the Los Angeles 2028 with a stellar performance of their hit “The Next Episode.”

However, the pair are also cooking up a new album for the first time in over three decades. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dre opened up about the project titled Missionary, which is set to drop later this year.

According to Dre, it was “much more fun” this time around. “It’s been 30 years, believe it or not. I’ve only produced one album with Snoop, which was Doggy Style, and that was 30 years ago,” Dre said. “We’ve done a lot of things in between and songs and performances and films and things of that nature, but this is my first time actually producing an entire album with him.”

Dre reflected on working with a teenage Snoop, stating, ”This one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music.” He added, “I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career.”

Dr. Dre On “Superstar” Snoop Dogg

The iconic West Coast rapper was one of the stars of the 2024 Games, and so he was an appropriate choice to wrap the event with Dre. While the superproducer was a surprise guest on the night, he gave all credit to Snoop Dogg.

“Really, Snoop, he’s the superstar,” he explained. “I’m the co-star when we get on stage. It’s different when we’re in the studio, you know? I’m the captain when we’re in the studio, but when we go outside, Snoop is the guy.”

Furthermore, Dre admitted, “I don’t even feel comfortable performing without Snoop,” lauding their partnership as “magical.” He continued, adding, “Something about the synergy that me and Snoop have is really interesting.”

Dre also revealed that he and Snoop recorded the clip in advance, with production banning cellphones to maintain the surprise.

“It was filmed the day before it aired,” Dre explained. “So trying to keep that a secret for that amount of time seems like it would’ve been impossible, but (the Olympic Committee) made it happen!”