Snoop Dogg Doesn’t Fear Cancel Culture Thanks To Loyalty Of His Fans

Snoop Dogg declared, “I wish a m########### would try to cancel me,” when comedian Druski asked about his thoughts on cancel culture.

Snoop Dogg has no worries about getting canceled.

In a Clubhouse conversation with Druski, the comedian asked Snoop Dogg about his thoughts on cancel culture. The West Coast legend dismissed the idea of being canceled, daring anyone to shun him.

“I wish a m########### would try to cancel me,” he told Druski.

Druski then asked if Snoop Dogg believed cancel culture is a real thing. The veteran rapper scoffed at it.

“It’s only believable if you believe it when they try to cancel,” he said. “’Cause you see DaBaby, you see David Chappelle. You see certain m############ like, ‘If you don’t get out of here with that s###.’ Gimme a week, n####. I’ll be back up. You gotta believe it.”

Snoop Dogg contended his fans would never turn on him. Their staunch support made him confident he’d be fine amid any controversy.

“You gotta know that your base is your base,” he explained. “You can’t — the cancel community is not bigger than my fan base. I beg to differ. Let’s match up, n####. Cancel community, meet up. Line up. Cancel community, I need you n##### to line up. Snoop’s fan base, mount up!”

