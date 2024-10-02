Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Reflect  “Gin & Juice” Origins New Album Missionary Looms 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg is gearing up to release his upcoming Dr. Dre-produced album Missionary, the first full-length offering the two have crafted since the Doggfather’s debut album in 1993.

The iconic West Coast duo reflected on the early days of their career and the origins of one of the hits on Snoop’s debut album, “Gin and Juice.” While they have turned the song into a line of canned cocktails, both were inspired by their studio drinking sessions.

Big Boy pointed out that the cocktail line is the product of “30 years of marketing,” but Snoop and Dre insist they were simply having fun.

“That’s all we was drinking every day in the studio,” Snoop recalled. “This n#### would come in there with a gallon. You know the milk gallons? He’d pour the milk out. Half gin, half orange juice.”

Dr. Dre pointed out they were in their twenties at the time as Snoop explained, “It was our drink, it was some hood s###.”

Despite Dre previously stating he was aiming for a November release, according to a new interview with Forbes, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are set to drop Missionary in December. The outlet also claimed there is “talk of a tour as early as next year.”

While neither confirmed the release date, Dre can’t wait to unleash the album.

“I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve ever done,” Dr. Dre says. “This is going to give him something new to perform onstage, and that’s what I was thinking about while producing this record.”

Snoop added, “Music is my foundation. That’s the root of who I am, so I can never run away from that. And I feel like one thing about great music and great musicians, they’re timeless.”