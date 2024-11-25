Snoop Dogg Crashes Kai Cenat’s Stream For Unforgettable Smoke Session 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg took Kai Cenat and his streamer friends for a hot box session after pulling up to his Mafiathon 2 livestream.

After taking the Twitch star on a tour of his compound earlier in his 30-day marathon subathon, the West Coast legend dropped by Cenat’s Los Angeles mansion on Sunday night (November 24).

After smoking with Cenat backstage at the MTV VMAs in September, Snoop Dogg took the streamer and his friends for a real hotbox session at the Mafiathon 2 house.

“I’m finna take these n##### deep sea diving,” the West Coast legend said before leading Cenat and his entourage outside.

Snoop Dogg laid down the rules before the smoke session commenced.

Snoop Dogg hotboxing with Kai Cenat is too funny! 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/HRQU4au6qS — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) November 25, 2024

“Round one is everybody takes one to the head. There’s a seven minute time limit. You got seven minutes to take it to the head,” he explained. “Then once you’ve passed round one, round two is you gotta smoke two to the head in ten minutes or less. Then we gone freestyle.”

However, he warned, “Some of you n##### ain’t even gonna make it out the first round.”

As the car began to fill with smoke, Snoop advised the competitors to knock on the glass if gets too much.

“When you tap three times, we letting your ass out,” he stated. “You gone stand out in the cold until we finish.”

Trying to keep up with Snoop Dogg soon got the best of Kai Cenat, who began coughing profusely.

“Yeah that’s what I want to hear,” Snoop said, encouraging him to let the smoke out.

After lasting the entire 17 minutes, Snoop congratulated Cenat for graduating “flying high with honors.”

Elsewhere during the stream, Cenat asked the Doggfather to deliver a customary motivational speech to the viewers. Snoop dutifully obliged but in his own unique style. Check it out below.