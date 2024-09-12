Kai Cent Has Hot Box Session With Snoop Dogg Backstage At VMAs 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kai Cenat finally got his wish, teaming up with Snoop Dogg at the VMAs, a year after asking him for a hot box session.

Kai Cenat can tick hotboxing with Snoop Dogg off his bucket list after linking the West Coast rap legend backstage at the MTV VMAs.

On Wednesday (September 11), the Twitch streaming sensation hopped on Instagram Live with Unc while the famed cannabis connoisseur was rolling his weed.

“How fast can you roll up a blunt,” Kai Cenat Asked Snoop Dogg. “I can roll a blunt up before this song is over,” he replied. Cenat then spotted a huge jar of Death Row weed, showing off to the camera.

Snoop Dogg first teased Death Row Cannabis in December 2022 before launching the following year with a line inspired by Tupac Shakur.

Last October, Snoop Dogg called into Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream to chop it up. “One day we got to have a hot box session,” Cenat insisted. “When we link up, we got to.”

Judging from the videos backstage at the VMAs, it appears he finally got his wish.

Elsewhere during the Live, Snoop Dogg told the ladies to holla at his nephew. “Can’t you see we look alike,” he said. Cenat then teased something with Snoop, adding, “A lot of things coming soon too.”

Snoop Dogg has made a remarkable transition from gangsta rapper to global icon. He’s the beloved rapper turned entrepreneur who is besties with Martha Stewart and captured worldwide attention with his unique commentary at the 2024 Olympics.

“You think about all the things that I went through and where I’m at,” Snoop Dogg said in a new People Magazine cover story. “It’s a lesson: to let the world see growth, how somebody can go from being hated, banned from countries, thrown in jail [for] weed, to now America’s most lovable person. But it’s the same person.”